FEBRUARY 24, 2026
RUSSIA

Brother Andrey Lukin

BROTHER IMPRISONED | “God Will Richly Reward Those Who Stay Loyal”

On February 12, 2026, the Dmitrov City Court of the Moscow Region convicted Brother Andrey Lukin and sentenced him to four years in prison. He remains in custody.

How reassuring it is to know that with Jehovah’s help, we can endure much tribulation “with joy of holy spirit.”—1 Thessalonians 1:6.

a During the preparation of this article, Brother Lukin was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.

