BROTHER IMPRISONED | “God Will Richly Reward Those Who Stay Loyal”

Andrey Lukin

Born: 1983 (Moscow)

Baptized: 2000

Background: Worked as a radio electronics engineer. Married Yelena in 2009

Charged with: Financing and participating in the activities of an extremist organization

Spent over ten months in pretrial detention prior to being sentenced to prison

Sentence: Four years in prison

Personal Comments From Andrey’s Wife, Yelena

What is helping you and Andrey maintain your joy?

Soon after Andrey was put into pretrial detention, he sent me a letter. He wrote: “If a tree bends, it will not break. The faster we accept this new situation, the sooner we will regain our joy. To adapt, we will have to focus on the future, look for Jehovah’s blessings, and find ways to help others now. Remember, our suffering is only temporary and God will richly reward those who stay loyal.” Andrey’s positive, spiritual attitude encourages me. We are determined to endure these difficult times.