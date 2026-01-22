Log In (opens new window)
JANUARY 22, 2026
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksey Khabarov after his release from prison

Aleksey Khabarov Released From Prison

On January 16, 2026, Brother Aleksey Khabarov was released from a prison colony in Russia. Although he was initially acquitted, Aleksey was found guilty after the prosecutor appealed the decision. Aleksey was convicted and sentenced to two years and six months in prison on October 20, 2023. Including the time he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now completed.

Prior to his conviction, Aleksey commented on a verse that strengthened him: “Romans 8:37 says: ‘In all these things we are coming off completely victorious through the one who loved us.’ That has motivated me never to give in to fear. I constantly see Jehovah’s love and hand in action. My hope is that my example will help even one person to draw closer to Jehovah. I am happy to carry this ‘torture stake’ and will continue to do so with great joy.”—Matthew 16:24.

We are grateful that Aleksey has been reunited with his family and friends, and we remain confident in Jehovah’s love and support as we go through various trials.—Proverbs 22:19.

