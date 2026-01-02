Aleksandr Seredkin Released From Russian Prison on Medical Parole

On December 25, 2025, the Rubtsovskiy District Court ruled to immediately release 71-year-old Brother Aleksandr Seredkin to seek urgently needed medical treatment. Aleksandr was convicted and sent to prison on November 15, 2022, and was serving a six-year sentence. Since the court did not acquit him, he remains under restrictions on certain activities and travel.

After battling multiple severe illnesses during his imprisonment, Aleksandr was recently diagnosed with advanced cancer. His release will allow him to receive critically needed care, including an operation. Aleksandr was met at the prison by his wife, his son, and a small group of friends.

Before his sentencing in 2022, Aleksandr made this comment about his determination: “The more I strive to do what Jehovah asks of me, the lighter my burdens feel. I have seen firsthand how much Jehovah helps me. That’s why I am determined to obey his commandments. I could never turn away from them.”

We are grateful that Aleksandr is reunited with his family and can now obtain the medical care he needs. We pray with confidence that Jehovah will continue to sustain and carry him.—Psalm 28:8, 9.