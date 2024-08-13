Aleksandr Parkov Released From Russian Prison

On August 9, 2024, Brother Aleksandr Parkov was released from prison in Russia. He was convicted and given a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence on July 29, 2021. Due to the time that Aleksandr spent in detention prior to being convicted, his sentence is now considered complete.

In total, Aleksandr and his wife, Sister Galina Parkova, were separated for over five years. During that time, Galina was tried in a separate case and received a suspended prison sentence of two years and three months. Also, as a result of the trial, she lost her job.

While imprisoned, Aleksandr was permitted to communicate with his wife through phone calls and letters. Galina recalls how he continued to encourage her through their difficulties: “He would often remind me that as long as Jehovah is with us, we have nothing to fear.”

We are confident that Jehovah will bless Aleksandr and Galina as they are reunited and continue worshipping Him together. We will also remain “vigilant with a view to prayers” in behalf of all those who are imprisoned for their faith.—1 Peter 4:7.