DECEMBER 9, 2024
RUSSIA
“A Unique and Precious Gift”
On November 25, 2024, the City Court of Lesnoy of the Sverdlovsk Region convicted Brothers Andrey Bannykh, Andrey Kozhushko, and Pavel Loshchinin. They were each given a six-year suspended prison sentence. The brothers are not required to go to prison at this time.
Profiles
Although “distressed by various trials,” we are comforted to know that we can count on the loving support of Jehovah and of our spiritual family.—1 Peter 1:6.