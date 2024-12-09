Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brothers Andrey Bannykh (top), Andrey Kozhushko (bottom), and Pavel Loshchinin (right). Map: The trial took place in Lesnoy, Russia

DECEMBER 9, 2024
RUSSIA

“A Unique and Precious Gift”

“A Unique and Precious Gift”

On November 25, 2024, the City Court of Lesnoy of the Sverdlovsk Region convicted Brothers Andrey Bannykh, Andrey Kozhushko, and Pavel Loshchinin. They were each given a six-year suspended prison sentence. The brothers are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

Although “distressed by various trials,” we are comforted to know that we can count on the loving support of Jehovah and of our spiritual family.—1 Peter 1:6.

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

“A Unique and Precious Gift”

English
“A Unique and Precious Gift”
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024184/univ/art/702024184_univ_sqr_xl.jpg