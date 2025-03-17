Jehovah’s Witnesses in Romania Recognized for Bible Educational Work in Prison Hospital

Recently, the administration of the Dej Prison Hospital in Dej, Romania, presented Jehovah’s Witnesses with a certificate of appreciation for our Bible educational work in their facility. As stated on the certificate, the officials wished to express their “high esteem and deep gratitude for the work carried out” over the last 18 years.

Brothers Vasile Purdea (left) and Ruben Mátyás (right) converse with a prisoner at the Dej Prison Hospital

Brothers Ruben Mátyás and Vasile Purdea accepted the certificate on behalf of the Witness volunteers at the Dej Prison Hospital. Commenting on their activity there, Ruben said: “We often encounter people who have never spoken with Jehovah’s Witnesses before. They ask many questions, and we have meaningful conversations.” Vasile added: “For example, several months ago, we met a man who was very ill and depressed. After discussing lesson 02 in the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, his demeanor totally changed. We arranged for a brother to continue visiting the man after he was transferred from the hospital back to the penitentiary in Târgu Jiu.”

In addition to the Dej Prison Hospital, there are 42 other penitentiaries throughout Romania where meetings are held and Bible studies are conducted. Many prisoners express a sincere interest in the Bible’s message of hope. For example, sisters who visit the Mioveni Penitentiary met a woman whose parents abandoned her when she was a child. She later got involved in criminal activity and now deeply regrets her past actions. Our sisters shared examples from the Bible of people who made great changes in their lives with God’s help and were forgiven by him. They also reassured her with the words at Psalm 27:10, where David wrote: “Even if my own father and mother abandon me, Jehovah himself will take me in.” The woman was moved to tears and expressed interest in learning more about what the Bible teaches.

Sisters Alexandra Tupiță (left) and Andreea Balaj (right) explain our Bible study course to a group of inmates at the Târgșor Women’s Prison

Brother Marius Marian was once an inmate at the Baia Mare Prison. While in prison, he began studying the Bible and made significant changes in his life. Marius was baptized soon after his release. Now he shares Bible truths with inmates at the same prison where he was once incarcerated. Marius said: “I know how much these people need assistance. I am so happy to go back and help them learn about Jehovah.”

Brother Marius Marian (left), once an inmate himself, leads a Bible discussion at the Baia Mare Prison along with Brother Vasile Chertițe (right)

We appreciate the willing spirit of the brothers and sisters in Romania, and in many other countries, who lovingly take the good news to those in prison. Their efforts prove that Jehovah’s will is being accomplished as “all sorts of people . . . come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:4.