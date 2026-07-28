Complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures Released in Polish Braille

On July 3, 2026, Brother Jacob Rumph, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Polish braille. The release was announced on the first day of the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” International Convention in Warsaw, Poland. During the announcement, eight regional conventions were tied in to the program via videoconference for a combined attendance of 137,774. The new release was immediately made available for download in notetaker (BRL) and screen reader (DAISY and RTF) formats from jw.org. Audio recordings of the New World Translation in Polish are also available on jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Several of the steps involved in the production of the New World Translation in Polish braille

The print edition of the New World Translation in Polish braille consists of 8,252 pages. The 33-volume Bible is produced in Wallkill, New York, U.S.A., and is available for publishers to request through their local congregation.

Left: A digital file used to print Appendix B11 “Temple Mount in the First Century” in the New World Translation in Polish braille. Right: Appendix B11 as it appears in the Polish print edition of the New World Translation

Along with the Bible itself, the new release includes the appendixes that are also found in the print edition of the New World Translation. Through touch, blind and low-vision individuals can “see” the many illustrations, maps, and diagrams. A sister named Anna, who lost her sight ten years ago, commented: “I know that my limitations do not limit Jehovah. His care and love are evident in the way he provides spiritual food to blind people like me. It assures me that I am precious to him.”

A brother named Paweł holding one of the 33 volumes of the New World Translation in Polish braille

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been publishing Bible-based materials in braille for more than a century. Today, we produce literature in more than 50 braille languages. With this new release, the New World Translation is now available in whole or in part in 16 braille languages.

We rejoice along with our blind and low-vision brothers and sisters in Poland and give thanks to Jehovah, who satisfies the thirsty one and fills the hungry with good things.—Psalm 107:9.