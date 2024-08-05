Skip to content

Two of the Kingdom Halls affected by flooding in Manila, Philippines

AUGUST 5, 2024
PHILIPPINES

Widespread Flooding Follows Typhoon Gaemi in the Philippines

In late July 2024, Typhoon Gaemi a formed in the western Pacific Ocean. While the powerful typhoon did not make landfall in the Philippines, it intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing widespread damage, flooding, and landslides in the capital city of Manila and surrounding regions. An estimated 4.8 million people were affected. Over 600,000 individuals have been displaced, and at least 39 have been killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 155 publishers were displaced, but most have since returned to their homes

  • 2 homes were destroyed

  • 11 homes sustained major damage

  • 42 homes sustained minor damage

  • 11 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • 6 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the flooding

Left: Brothers and sisters prepare relief supplies (top) and potable water (bottom) for those in need

Right: A brother delivers supplies to a sister affected by the flooding

We will continue to pray for all those affected by this typhoon, grateful to Jehovah for being ‘the stability of our times’ as he supports and cares for our brothers and sisters.—Isaiah 33:6.

a The storm is referred to as Super Typhoon Carina in the Philippines.

 

