Typhoon Bualoi Causes Widespread Damage in the Philippines

On September 25, 2025, Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in the Philippines’ Eastern Samar Province. Along with heavy rains, the storm brought wind gusts of up to 165 kilometers per hour (103 mph). These conditions led to flash flooding, landslides, and widespread damage to homes and roadways in many communities along the storm’s path. Officials estimate that some 2.1 million people were affected. Sadly, 13 in the Philippines were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

142 publishers were displaced

53 homes were destroyed

104 homes sustained major damage

187 homes sustained minor damage

1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those impacted by the storm

3 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

During this challenging time, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen our brothers and sisters in the Philippines affected by this disaster.—Philippians 4:13.