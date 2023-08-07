Skip to content

A flooded roadway in Aparri, Philippines. Inset: Strong winds toppled a tree onto a home in Vigan City, Philippines

AUGUST 7, 2023
PHILIPPINES

Super Typhoon Doksuri Strikes the Philippines

On July 26, 2023, Super Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in Aparri, Cagayan, in the northern Philippines. This powerful storm, known locally as Egay, brought winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph). It also caused heavy flooding in many parts of the country.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, 1 brother was killed when he was swept away by a river

  • 2 homes sustained major damage

  • 18 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected

As we look forward to a time when natural disasters will be no more, Jehovah continues to ‘comfort and soothe’ those who are enduring all sorts of trials.—Psalm 94:19.

 

