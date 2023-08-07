AUGUST 7, 2023
PHILIPPINES
Super Typhoon Doksuri Strikes the Philippines
On July 26, 2023, Super Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in Aparri, Cagayan, in the northern Philippines. This powerful storm, known locally as Egay, brought winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph). It also caused heavy flooding in many parts of the country.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 brother was killed when he was swept away by a river
2 homes sustained major damage
18 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected
As we look forward to a time when natural disasters will be no more, Jehovah continues to ‘comfort and soothe’ those who are enduring all sorts of trials.—Psalm 94:19.