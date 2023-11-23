NOVEMBER 23, 2023
PHILIPPINES
Southern Philippines Hit by Strong Earthquake
On November 17, 2023, a magnitude 6.7 underwater earthquake struck near the southern Philippines. The quake occurred about 26 kilometers (16 mi) south of the island of Mindanao. In the Davao Region, General Santos City, and Sarangani province, various buildings were damaged, including government facilities, schools, and shopping malls. Many homes were also affected.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 sister died
10 brothers and sisters suffered injuries. Among these is a circuit overseer’s wife who was hospitalized but is in stable condition
4 homes sustained major damage
4 homes sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to care for the relief work
Circuit overseers and elders continue to arrange shepherding visits for those affected
We pray for our brothers and sisters affected by this earthquake and thank those who are caring for them. We are confident that despite living in these critical and unsettling times, Jehovah, our Rock, will provide us with the strength to endure.—1 Samuel 2:2.