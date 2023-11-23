Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

The damaged interior of a shopping mall in General Santos City, Philippines

NOVEMBER 23, 2023
PHILIPPINES

Southern Philippines Hit by Strong Earthquake

Southern Philippines Hit by Strong Earthquake

On November 17, 2023, a magnitude 6.7 underwater earthquake struck near the southern Philippines. The quake occurred about 26 kilometers (16 mi) south of the island of Mindanao. In the Davao Region, General Santos City, and Sarangani province, various buildings were damaged, including government facilities, schools, and shopping malls. Many homes were also affected.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, 1 sister died

  • 10 brothers and sisters suffered injuries. Among these is a circuit overseer’s wife who was hospitalized but is in stable condition

  • 4 homes sustained major damage

  • 4 homes sustained minor damage

  • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to care for the relief work

  • Circuit overseers and elders continue to arrange shepherding visits for those affected

We pray for our brothers and sisters affected by this earthquake and thank those who are caring for them. We are confident that despite living in these critical and unsettling times, Jehovah, our Rock, will provide us with the strength to endure.—1 Samuel 2:2.

 

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Assist With Disaster Relief?

Learn how we provide practical disaster relief assistance for fellow believers as well as others.

NEWS RELEASES

Southern Philippines Hit by Strong Earthquake

English
Southern Philippines Hit by Strong Earthquake
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702023306/univ/art/702023306_univ_sqr_xl.jpg