Multiple Tropical Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in the Philippines

During July 2025, at least three powerful tropical storms—Wipha, Francisco, and Co-may —contributed to significant flooding in the heavily populated northern regions of the Philippines. Combined with the onset of the monsoon season, these successive storms damaged homes, businesses, and roadways. Officials estimate that more than eight million individuals have been affected, with at least 37 killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Left: A Kingdom Hall in Mancup, Calasiao, Pangasinan. Right: A sister standing in the doorway of her flooded home in Ilang-Ilang, Guiguinto, Bulacan

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

238 publishers were displaced

29 homes were destroyed

75 homes sustained major damage

318 homes sustained minor damage

18 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Brothers and sisters working together to prepare relief supplies in Telabastagan, San Fernando, Pampanga

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those impacted by these storms

15 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts throughout the affected areas

While very saddened by the destruction and loss of life these recent storms have caused, we are confident that Jehovah will continue providing our brothers and sisters in the Philippines with much-needed comfort and support.—Isaiah 25:4.