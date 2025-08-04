AUGUST 4, 2025
PHILIPPINES
Multiple Tropical Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in the Philippines
During July 2025, at least three powerful tropical storms—Wipha, Francisco, and Co-may a—contributed to significant flooding in the heavily populated northern regions of the Philippines. Combined with the onset of the monsoon season, these successive storms damaged homes, businesses, and roadways. Officials estimate that more than eight million individuals have been affected, with at least 37 killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured
238 publishers were displaced
29 homes were destroyed
75 homes sustained major damage
318 homes sustained minor damage
18 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those impacted by these storms
15 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts throughout the affected areas
While very saddened by the destruction and loss of life these recent storms have caused, we are confident that Jehovah will continue providing our brothers and sisters in the Philippines with much-needed comfort and support.—Isaiah 25:4.
a In the Philippines, these storms are referred to respectively as Crising, Dante, and Emong.