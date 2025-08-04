Log In (opens new window)
AUGUST 4, 2025
PHILIPPINES

Rising water submerging a home in Baco, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines, after three consecutive tropical storms brought severe flooding to the region during July 2025

Multiple Tropical Storms Lead to Widespread Flooding in the Philippines

During July 2025, at least three powerful tropical storms—Wipha, Francisco, and Co-may a—contributed to significant flooding in the heavily populated northern regions of the Philippines. Combined with the onset of the monsoon season, these successive storms damaged homes, businesses, and roadways. Officials estimate that more than eight million individuals have been affected, with at least 37 killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Left: A Kingdom Hall in Mancup, Calasiao, Pangasinan. Right: A sister standing in the doorway of her flooded home in Ilang-Ilang, Guiguinto, Bulacan

  • None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

  • 238 publishers were displaced

  • 29 homes were destroyed

  • 75 homes sustained major damage

  • 318 homes sustained minor damage

  • 18 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Brothers and sisters working together to prepare relief supplies in Telabastagan, San Fernando, Pampanga

  • Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those impacted by these storms

  • 15 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts throughout the affected areas

While very saddened by the destruction and loss of life these recent storms have caused, we are confident that Jehovah will continue providing our brothers and sisters in the Philippines with much-needed comfort and support.—Isaiah 25:4.

a In the Philippines, these storms are referred to respectively as Crising, Dante, and Emong.

 

NEWS RELEASES

