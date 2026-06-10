Good News Reaches Remote Parts of the Philippines During Ibaloi-Language Preaching Campaign

In April 2026, over 1,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the Philippines participated in an Ibaloi-language preaching campaign in the provinces of Benguet and Nueva Vizcaya. The brothers and sisters were excited to use the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, recently translated into Ibaloi. During the month-long campaign, they received over 2,500 requests for Bible studies.

The Ibaloi-speaking communities are located in a remote and mountainous part of the Philippines. The Witnesses traveled great distances to reach many who had never heard the good news of God’s Kingdom in their own language.

Left: Brothers in the ministry near the town of Kayapa. Right: Sisters demonstrating our Bible study program

In one town, two Witnesses met an elderly woman at her home. She initially asked them not to disturb her, but when they greeted her in Ibaloi and explained why they were there, her attitude immediately warmed. She welcomed them into her home, and the Witnesses showed her the video What Happens at a Bible Study? in her native language. She gladly accepted a copy of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, and a Bible study was started.

On another occasion, the brothers met an elderly brother who had been inactive for over 45 years. When he learned there was a preaching campaign in Ibaloi, he was filled with emotion. Hearing the good news in his own language reminded him of Jehovah’s enduring love for him. He has since started attending meetings again.

In a different part of the territory, two sisters climbed a mountain to reach an isolated home. When they greeted the householder in Ibaloi, her face immediately lit up with a smile. But her expression quickly changed when she realized that they had come to discuss the Bible. Previous negative experiences with other religions had left her skeptical. The sisters kindly explained that the reason for their visit was simply to help her understand the Bible’s promise of a better future. The woman’s expression softened, and she conversed at length with the sisters. She accepted the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure and agreed to begin a Bible study.

The loving efforts of our brothers and sisters caught the attention of many in the various communities they visited. The vice mayor of one town commented to the brothers: “In today’s fast-paced life, we need the Word of God to give us direction. It will help us become better individuals.”

We thank Jehovah for blessing the efforts of our brothers and sisters in the Philippines to reach people with the good news of his Kingdom in their “own native language.”—Acts 2:8.