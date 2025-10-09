OCTOBER 9, 2025
PHILIPPINES
Destructive Earthquake Strikes the Philippines
On September 30, 2025, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the coastal city of Bogo, located in the northern part of the Philippines’ Cebu Province. This earthquake came just days after a typhoon had brought widespread damage to the eastern part of the country. The powerful earthquake damaged or destroyed many homes, roads, and utility services. Officials report that over 100,000 residents were affected by the earthquake, including more than 20,000 who were displaced from their homes. Approximately 500 individuals were injured, and at least 72 were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters were killed
4 publishers were injured
154 publishers were displaced
18 homes were destroyed
24 homes sustained major damage
98 homes sustained minor damage
7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those impacted by the earthquake
A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to coordinate relief efforts
We pray that Jehovah continues to be a ‘refuge and stronghold’ for our dear brothers and sisters in the Philippines as they cope with the effects of these natural disasters.—Psalm 91:2.