OCTOBER 9, 2025
PHILIPPINES

The damaged home of a brother in San Remigio, Cebu, Philippines

Destructive Earthquake Strikes the Philippines

On September 30, 2025, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocked the coastal city of Bogo, located in the northern part of the Philippines’ Cebu Province. This earthquake came just days after a typhoon had brought widespread damage to the eastern part of the country. The powerful earthquake damaged or destroyed many homes, roads, and utility services. Officials report that over 100,000 residents were affected by the earthquake, including more than 20,000 who were displaced from their homes. Approximately 500 individuals were injured, and at least 72 were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers and sisters were killed

  • 4 publishers were injured

  • 154 publishers were displaced

  • 18 homes were destroyed

  • 24 homes sustained major damage

  • 98 homes sustained minor damage

  • 7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those impacted by the earthquake

  • A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to coordinate relief efforts

We pray that Jehovah continues to be a ‘refuge and stronghold’ for our dear brothers and sisters in the Philippines as they cope with the effects of these natural disasters.—Psalm 91:2.

