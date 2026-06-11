Destructive Earthquake Shakes the Southern Philippines

On June 8, 2026, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck several provinces on the Philippine island of Mindanao. This was one of the most powerful earthquakes to strike the Philippines in the past 50 years. Following the initial quake, strong aftershocks continued to rattle many of the affected regions. In coastal areas, authorities issued tsunami warnings. These intense tremors resulted in significant damage to hundreds of homes, schools, and roadways. Currently, officials report that more than 630 people have been injured and at least 45 have been killed.

The figures below are based on preliminary reports from the affected areas.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

A Kingdom Hall damaged during the earthquake in Malalan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Sadly, 1 sister was killed when part of a structure collapsed

21 publishers were injured

429 publishers were displaced

58 homes were destroyed

77 homes sustained major damage

160 homes sustained minor damage

4 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

11 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those affected by the earthquake

2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

Deeply saddened by the tragic death of our sister, we pray for all our brothers and sisters who have been affected by this destructive earthquake. With them, we look forward to the fulfillment of God’s promise of the time when we will no longer face such terrible disasters.—Isaiah 32:18.