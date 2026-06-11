JUNE 11, 2026
PHILIPPINES
Destructive Earthquake Shakes the Southern Philippines
On June 8, 2026, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck several provinces on the Philippine island of Mindanao. This was one of the most powerful earthquakes to strike the Philippines in the past 50 years. Following the initial quake, strong aftershocks continued to rattle many of the affected regions. In coastal areas, authorities issued tsunami warnings. These intense tremors resulted in significant damage to hundreds of homes, schools, and roadways. Currently, officials report that more than 630 people have been injured and at least 45 have been killed.
The figures below are based on preliminary reports from the affected areas.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 sister was killed when part of a structure collapsed
21 publishers were injured
429 publishers were displaced
58 homes were destroyed
77 homes sustained major damage
160 homes sustained minor damage
4 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
11 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those affected by the earthquake
2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
Deeply saddened by the tragic death of our sister, we pray for all our brothers and sisters who have been affected by this destructive earthquake. With them, we look forward to the fulfillment of God’s promise of the time when we will no longer face such terrible disasters.—Isaiah 32:18.