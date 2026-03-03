Extended Torrential Rains Bombard Several Regions in Peru

Beginning on February 19, 2026, several regions across Peru experienced intense torrential rains. The heavy rainfall triggered destructive flash flooding and mudslides, causing considerable damage to thousands of homes and businesses. In many areas, roadways became impassable and vehicles were submerged under the floodwaters. The extended severe weather has affected tens of thousands, and at least 17 have been killed.

The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, an 83-year-old sister was killed

2 publishers were displaced

1 home sustained major damage

8 homes sustained minor damage

No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual comfort and support as well as practical assistance to those impacted

As a united spiritual family, we are deeply saddened by the destruction caused by these severe storms, including the death of our dear sister and many others. We look forward to the time when death is ‘swallowed up’ forever.—Isaiah 25:8.