A heavily flooded street in the city of Piura. Inset left: Volunteers work to repair a brother’s home in Cieneguilla. Inset right: A family affected by the cyclone enjoys an encouraging visit from a Branch Committee member

APRIL 12, 2023
PERU

Cyclone Yaku Slams the Coast of Peru

Cyclone Yaku struck the coast of northern Peru in early March 2023. Following two days of flooding and mudslides, a state of emergency was declared for the northern and central regions of the country. The flooding destroyed homes, bridges, and highways, hampering evacuations.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 2 publishers were injured

  • 106 publishers were displaced

  • 70 homes sustained major damage

  • 130 homes sustained minor damage

  • 5 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 5 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual support and practical assistance to those living in the affected areas

  • 3 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed to organize relief efforts

We are confident that Jehovah is helping our brothers in Peru to “endure fully with patience and joy.”—Colossians 1:11.

 

