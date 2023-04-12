APRIL 12, 2023
PERU
Cyclone Yaku Slams the Coast of Peru
Cyclone Yaku struck the coast of northern Peru in early March 2023. Following two days of flooding and mudslides, a state of emergency was declared for the northern and central regions of the country. The flooding destroyed homes, bridges, and highways, hampering evacuations.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
2 publishers were injured
106 publishers were displaced
70 homes sustained major damage
130 homes sustained minor damage
5 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
5 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual support and practical assistance to those living in the affected areas
3 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed to organize relief efforts
We are confident that Jehovah is helping our brothers in Peru to “endure fully with patience and joy.”—Colossians 1:11.