Witnesses Highlight God’s Word During National Book Fair in Paraguay

From February 28 to March 10, 2024, an annual book fair known as Libroferia Capel was held in Asunción, Paraguay. An estimated 10,000 book enthusiasts of all ages attend the event each year. Over 160 of our brothers and sisters took turns volunteering at a booth that drew attention to God’s Word and the variety of Bible study aids available on jw.org. Electronic and printed material was presented in Guarani, Paraguayan Sign Language, and Spanish.

One man approached the booth after seeing a sign advertising free Bible studies. Our brothers explained how our Bible study program is conducted and showed the man the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. After reviewing its contents, the man exclaimed: “I had no idea the Bible could answer all these questions!” He was also very pleased to learn God’s personal name, Jehovah. Arrangements were made to contact him and to begin his Bible study.

On a separate occasion, another man began conversing with one of the sisters at the booth. He expressed how happy he was to see the variety of information that is available on our website in the Guarani, Guaraní (Mbyá), and Nivaclé languages. He commended Jehovah’s Witnesses for their efforts to translate Bible literature into various indigenous languages.

Some of the volunteers who participated in the witnessing initiative

Brother Daniele Sarcone, who helped to organize the volunteers, noted: “We were pleased to have many good conversations with those interested in learning more about the Bible.” Over the course of the event, at least 13 people requested information about having a personal Bible study.

We are happy to learn that a good witness continues to be given in Paraguay as yet more individuals come to the source of truth.—Psalm 119:160.