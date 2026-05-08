Norwegian Supreme Court Issues Significant Ruling in Favor of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On April 30, 2026, the Supreme Court of Norway announced a significant decision in favor of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In its ruling, the Court found that the government violated the religious freedom of Jehovah’s Witnesses when it deregistered our national legal entity in December 2022. In its decision, the Court also found that the government’s denial of State grants to Jehovah’s Witnesses was illegal. This ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Several judges from the Supreme Court hearing the case

In 2022, the County Governor of Oslo and Viken revoked our registration, thereby blocking us from receiving State grants that benefit more than 700 registered religious communities in Norway. Our brothers immediately turned to the courts in an attempt to resolve the issue. Disappointingly, in March 2024, the Oslo District Court upheld the government’s decisions. A year later, in March 2025, the Borgarting Court of Appeal unanimously overturned the Oslo District Court’s ruling in our favor. The State subsequently appealed the court of appeal’s decision to the Supreme Court.

During its consideration of the case, the Supreme Court reviewed our Bible-based beliefs and practices associated with the removal of unrepentant wrongdoers from the congregation and determined that they are fully in compliance with Norwegian and international law. Following the decision, Brother Jørgen Pedersen, a member of the Scandinavia Branch Committee , commented: “After more than three years of deliberations, we welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment. The decision protects several fundamental human rights for all people in Norway, including freedom of religion and personal autonomy. It also highlights that Jehovah’s Witnesses living in Norway are indeed law-abiding citizens who love and care about others. Guided by Bible principles, Jehovah’s Witnesses endeavor to treat former associates in a loving, kind, and dignified manner.”

As a united global brotherhood, we rejoice with our more than 12,000 brothers and sisters in Norway at this important legal victory. Confident in the knowledge that “the battle belongs to Jehovah,” we rightfully give all praise and thanks to him.—1 Samuel 17:47.