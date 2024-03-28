Jehovah’s Witnesses to Appeal Unconstitutional Ruling in Norway

On March 4, 2024, the Oslo District Court upheld the Norwegian government’s decision to revoke the legal registration of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Norway. Jehovah’s Witnesses in Norway will appeal the decision.

Exterior of the Oslo District Court

The County Governor of Oslo and Viken revoked our registration at the end of 2022. The Oslo District Court temporarily suspended this action on December 30, 2022, pending further investigation. The position of the State now remains that it will continue to deny legal recognition to Jehovah’s Witnesses in the country of Norway unless we change our practices regarding the removal of unrepentant wrongdoers from the congregation.

The decision to deregister Jehovah’s Witnesses denies us the financial aid and other benefits that the government provides to over 700 registered religious communities in the country. Additional consequences include losing the right to appoint and authorize ministers of Jehovah’s Witnesses as officiants for weddings.

While we await the outcome of the appeal, we will continue to pray “concerning kings and all those who are in high positions, so that we may go on leading a calm and quiet life with complete godly devotion.”—1 Timothy 2:1, 2.