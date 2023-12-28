The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Edo and Esan

Over 692 people were present for the release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Esan. More than one million people speak Esan in Nigeria. Currently, there are 640 Esan-speaking brothers and sisters and ten congregations in the country.

This is the first complete translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures ever published in the Esan language. Before this release, many Esan-speaking brothers and sisters relied on the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in English. Speaking about the expression “this treasure in earthen vessels” used at 2 Corinthians 4:7, one sister recalled: “I remember reading that verse in English and not completely understanding what it meant. However, the New World Translation in Esan renders it this way: ‘Though we are like clay vessels, God gave us this precious ministry.’ Now, the thought is clearer to me and touches my heart more deeply. What a beautiful gift!”

We rejoice with our Edo- and Esan-speaking brothers and sisters at the release of The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in these two languages and pray that these help even more people to gain an “accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.