DECEMBER 28, 2023
NIGERIA
The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Edo and Esan
Over two consecutive weekends, members of the Nigeria Branch Committee released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in two local languages. Both releases took place during the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Conventions in Benin City and Agbor, Nigeria. On December 8, 2023, Brother Archibong Ebiti released the Christian Greek Scriptures in Edo. Then, on December 15, 2023, Brother Malcolm Hall released it in Esan. At both programs, printed copies were distributed to those in attendance. The releases were also made available in digital and audio formats.
Edo
There were 1,678 people in attendance for the release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Edo. It is estimated that two million people speak Edo around the world. Over 900 Edo-speaking brothers and sisters serve in 23 congregations in Nigeria. An Edo translation team began functioning full-time in 2014. That same year, publications in the language became available on our website, jw.org.
Although other Bible translations are available in Edo, they are difficult to find and expensive. Many of these translations omit Jehovah’s name and use archaic language, making it challenging for Edo-speaking people to understand the Bible’s message. Sister Patience Izevbuwa, who is 74 years old and has been serving Jehovah for over 50 years, said: “It makes me so happy to have the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Edo. My joy knows no bounds!”
Esan
Over 692 people were present for the release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Esan. More than one million people speak Esan in Nigeria. Currently, there are 640 Esan-speaking brothers and sisters and ten congregations in the country.
This is the first complete translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures ever published in the Esan language. Before this release, many Esan-speaking brothers and sisters relied on the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in English. Speaking about the expression “this treasure in earthen vessels” used at 2 Corinthians 4:7, one sister recalled: “I remember reading that verse in English and not completely understanding what it meant. However, the New World Translation in Esan renders it this way: ‘Though we are like clay vessels, God gave us this precious ministry.’ Now, the thought is clearer to me and touches my heart more deeply. What a beautiful gift!”
We rejoice with our Edo- and Esan-speaking brothers and sisters at the release of The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in these two languages and pray that these help even more people to gain an “accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.