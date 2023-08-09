New Theocratic School Facilities Open in Nigeria

The Nigeria branch recently opened two new theocratic training facilities. The facilities will be used primarily to host the School for Kingdom Evangelizers (SKE). The school in Uli, Nigeria, welcomed its first students in February 2023, and the facility in Ibadan, Nigeria, started its first class on June 2, 2023. Each location will also host the School for Circuit Overseers and Their Wives.

Both facilities were constructed on existing Assembly Hall properties and consist of a classroom, a library, and living areas for the students. With over 500 SKE applications received each year in Nigeria, each site is projected to host four classes annually. The classes will be held in English, Igbo, Pidgin (West Africa), and Yoruba.

Students enjoying the new school facilities in Uli (top) and Ibadan (bottom), Nigeria

In a letter of appreciation, graduates from a recent class of SKE at the Uli facility commented on the peaceful setting and comfortable surroundings: “A conducive learning environment, coupled with comfortable sleeping accommodations, made the learning process refreshing. The sterling example of the facility servants and volunteers, who worked tirelessly around the clock to care for our needs, has helped us feel the warmth of Christian love.”

We are confident that these newly constructed training facilities will assist our brothers and sisters in Nigeria to ‘fully accomplish their ministry.’—2 Timothy 4:5.