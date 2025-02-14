Bible Books Released in Multiple Nigerian Languages

On February 9, 2025, a special meeting was held at the Nigeria branch office in Igieduma. A total of 1,143 attended the program in person, and an additional 579,436 tied in to the program via videoconference from Kingdom Halls and Assembly Halls throughout the branch territory.

At that meeting, Brother Samuel Olanrewaju, a member of the Nigeria Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the book of Mark in Abua, Gokana, Hausa, Khana, and Okpe. Those in attendance who speak one of these five languages received a printed copy of the book of Matthew. During the program, several books of the Hebrew Scriptures in Pidgin (West Africa) and Urhobo were also released. All the releases were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Over 100 million people throughout Nigeria speak these seven languages, including some 95,000 of our brothers and sisters. They are excited to have easy-to-understand translations of these Bible books for use in their personal study, at congregation meetings, and in the ministry.