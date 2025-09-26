A Half Century of Legal Recognition—Jehovah’s Witnesses in New Caledonia

September 2025 marks 50 years since Jehovah’s Witnesses received legal recognition in New Caledonia. After two unsuccessful attempts to obtain legal status, the brothers rejoiced when they finally received official registration on September 19, 1975.

The good news first reached this island nation over 90 years ago. In the 1930’s, a small group of Witnesses sailed between islands and distributed Bible-based literature. Two decades later, dozens of zealous brothers and sisters relocated to the islands from Australia. As they began to preach, they found many who were eager to study the Bible. In August 1956, the first congregation was formed in Nouméa.

Brother John Hubler and his wife, Ellen, while serving in New Caledonia

Then in 1959, the government unexpectedly stopped renewing foreign visas, forcing the Australian brothers and sisters to return home. The following year, the government banned all our publications. One of those who was forced to leave was Brother John Hubler. He recalled: “The local brothers told us the priests had announced in the churches that now that all the ‘leaders’ of Jehovah’s Witnesses were gone, the local Witnesses would soon return to church.”

“Despite the forced departure of our dear Australian brothers, the small group of 15 publishers in our area continued preaching,” said Brother Jean-Pierre Francine, one of the first Witnesses baptized in the country. “The ban on our literature could have dampened our zeal, but Jehovah supported us. We preached using only our Bibles. Our small group began to grow.”

In November 1962, the ban was lifted on all our publications except for the Watchtower and Awake! magazines. Eventually, those publications were allowed as well. A month after obtaining official legal recognition in September 1975, our brothers and sisters in New Caledonia welcomed the first Gilead-trained missionaries to that land, Marc and Paulina Fosset. In June 1976, a branch office was established in Nouméa. Soon after, the first Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses was constructed in the same city.

Over the past five decades, our brothers and sisters in New Caledonia have zealously shared the good news without letup. Today, some 2,700 publishers serve throughout the branch territory. Remarkably, 7,833 people, nearly three times the number of publishers, attended the Memorial of Christ’s death in 2024.

Members of the New Caledonia Bethel family in September 2025. Inset: The current branch office in Nouméa

We rejoice as Jehovah continues to bless the work in New Caledonia. Fifty years after embracing their newly granted recognition, our brothers and sisters remain “eager to declare the good news.”—Romans 1:15.