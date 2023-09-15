Book of Matthew Released in Chin (Hakha) and Mizo

The release was announced in a special prerecorded program that was distributed to Chin (Hakha)-speaking congregations in Myanmar using JW Box. A total of 397 people attended viewings of the program at various Kingdom Halls throughout Myanmar. After the program, printed copies of the release were distributed to those in attendance. The release was also made available in digital and audio formats.

Chin (Hakha) is primarily spoken in the Chin Hills of northwestern Myanmar. Over 200,000 people worldwide speak Chin (Hakha). More than 220 publishers in Myanmar serve in five Chin (Hakha)-speaking congregations and one group. There is also one congregation and one group in the United States.

One brother stated: “I look forward to using this new translation of the book of Matthew in the ministry because it is written in a way that’s easy for all Chin (Hakha)-speaking people to understand.”