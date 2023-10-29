The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew Released in the Chopi Language

On October 29, 2023, The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew was released in the Chopi language during a special meeting held in Quissico, Mozambique. Brother Marcelo Santos, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the book of Matthew in Chopi to an audience of 460. Those in attendance received printed copies of the release. Digital and audio formats were also made available for download.

An estimated 1.1 million people speak Chopi and live primarily in Mozambique’s southern provinces. There are over 332 brothers and sisters serving in seven Chopi-speaking congregations and five groups. While other Bible translations are available in Chopi, they do not include Jehovah’s name. Additionally, they are costly and often use outdated language.

We rejoice with our Chopi-speaking brothers and sisters at this exciting new release and pray that it will help many more people who are seeking the refreshing waters of truth found in God’s Word.—Isaiah 55:1.