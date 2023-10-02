The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew Released in Lolo

On September 22, 2023, Brother Charles Fonseca, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Lolo. The release was announced to the 3,680 attendees gathered in Sapemo, in the Mozambican province of Zambezia, during the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention. Those in attendance received printed copies of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Digital and audio formats were also made available for download.

An estimated 330,000 Lolo-speaking people live in Mozambique. This includes the nearly 750 brothers and sisters serving in 17 Lolo-speaking congregations and 3 groups. One brother commented after receiving his copy of the book of Matthew in Lolo: “We have always deeply desired to be able to read the Bible in our own language. What a wonderful blessing from Jehovah!”

We rejoice for our Lolo-speaking brothers and sisters in Mozambique and join them in giving thanks to Jehovah for this wonderful gift.—Matthew 7:11.