Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

JUNE 22, 2023
MOZAMBIQUE

Complete New World Translation Released in Changana (Mozambique)

Complete New World Translation Released in Changana (Mozambique)

On June 18, 2023, the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in Changana (Mozambique). Brother Charles Fonseca, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the Bible to an audience of 16,245 in the city of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. Those in attendance received printed copies of the Bible. A digital edition was also made available for download.

Changana (Mozambique) is spoken by nearly 4.2 million people primarily in Mozambique’s two southernmost provinces, Maputo and Gaza. Since there are many dialects of Changana (Mozambique), the translation team identified and used words that most Changana (Mozambique)-speaking people can understand, regardless of the area in which they live.

Prior to the release of the complete Bible in their language, many Changana (Mozambique)-speaking publishers used the Bible in Tsonga, a language related to Changana (Mozambique). For some, this made learning Bible truths challenging. One translator stated: “Now, with this new translation, the Bible’s message can reach right into the hearts of those who speak Changana (Mozambique).”

Another translator provided an example of the improved clarity found in the New World Translation in Changana (Mozambique). He said: “In other languages spoken in the region, some Bible translations use words for ‘spirit’ that can sometimes be misunderstood to mean an independent being who survives the death of the body. But the New World Translation in Changana (Mozambique) conveys the accurate meaning by expressing that the ‘power of life’ returns to the Creator, not the person himself.”

We rejoice at seeing Jehovah ‘sending out his light and truth’ as his Word becomes even clearer for those who speak the Changana (Mozambique) language.—Psalm 43:3.

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Have Their Own Bible?

Using a variety of Bible translations can enhance your study of the Bible. Three points in particular make the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures worthy to include in your studies.

HOW YOUR DONATIONS ARE USED

Producing the Most Important Book of All

Translating, printing, and binding the New World Translation involves more than you may realize.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe in the Old Testament?

Are parts of the Bible outdated? Find out how Christians can benefit from relevant history and practical advice in the Hebrew Scriptures.

NEWS RELEASES

Complete New World Translation Released in Changana (Mozambique)

English
Complete New World Translation Released in Changana (Mozambique)
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023110/univ/art/702023110_univ_sqr_xl.jpg