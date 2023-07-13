Book of Matthew Released in Mozambican Sign Language

On July 9, 2023, the Bible book of Matthew was released in Mozambican Sign Language during a special meeting held in Maputo, Mozambique. The release was announced by Brother Castro Salvado, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, to an audience of 857, including those tied in via videoconference. The translation is now available for download in the JW Library Sign Language app and on jw.org.

In 2017, a Bible translation team was established at the branch office in Maputo to meet the needs of the growing number of deaf Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mozambique. Currently, over 344 publishers serve in 5 sign-language congregations, 12 groups, and 10 pregroups.

This is the first Bible book ever to be released in Mozambican Sign Language. One translator said: “Those in the territory who use Mozambican Sign Language have never been able to read the model prayer in their own language. I look forward to using Matthew 6:9-13 to help my Bible students gain a greater understanding of the value of prayer.”

We rejoice in knowing that this release will help many more honest-hearted ones in Mozambique to be drawn to the “sacred pronouncements of God.”—Romans 3:2.