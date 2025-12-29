A Century of Preaching the Good News of God’s Kingdom in Mozambique

December 2025 marks 100 years of the preaching work in Mozambique. Despite facing many challenges, Jehovah’s Witnesses in this southeastern African land have continued to share Bible truths wholeheartedly.

Albino Mhelembe arrived in Mozambique in 1925 and began sharing the good news

In December 1925, Brother Albino Mhelembe traveled from South Africa to Mozambique. After arriving in Marracuene, Albino began sharing the Bible’s message with as many people there as possible. His earnest efforts to tell others about God’s Kingdom quickly brought good results. Many expressed interest in Bible teachings, made rapid spiritual progress, and joined in the preaching work. “Those early publishers preached tirelessly from village to village,” explained Sister Carmina Mahlanguana, whose parents were among the first to accept the truth in Mozambique. She continued: “After locating a leafy tree, they would go from house to house and invite residents to a Bible discussion under the tree.” Over the next decade, many more embraced Bible truths and began sharing them with others.

Starting in the 1940’s, however, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mozambique experienced decades of intense persecution, including deportation, imprisonment, and even torture. For instance, in 1946, Brother Janeiro Dede, who was serving as a special pioneer in Mozambique, was arrested and later deported to São Tomé. In 1975, the situation worsened after the authorities initiated a nationwide campaign against the Witnesses. Over the next 12 years, many of them were forcibly relocated to a reeducation camp in Carico, Mozambique. Nevertheless, throughout this turbulent period, our faithful brothers and sisters continued to meet and preach discreetly. Brother Filipe Matola, who himself was imprisoned for his faith, recalled: “We were trained to share with others what we were learning, proving skillfully from the Bible all that we taught. . . . New ones were encouraged to endure under tests and imprisonment and to be fearless.”

Several brothers signing documents granting the Witnesses legal recognition in Mozambique in 1991

Then, on February 11, 1991, after nearly 50 years of intense opposition, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mozambique finally obtained legal recognition. Soon after, the first Gilead-trained missionaries arrived. These exciting developments helped accelerate growth in the number of Kingdom proclaimers. Just two years later, construction began on a new branch facility to help coordinate the preaching work in this vast field. Today, the branch office in Maputo assists with translating Bible-based material into nearly 30 languages spoken by the country’s estimated 35 million inhabitants.

Today, more than 109,000 brothers and sisters are preaching the good news of God’s Kingdom in some 30 languages throughout Mozambique

We rejoice to see our heavenly Father richly blessing the some 109,000 of our brothers and sisters currently serving in 2,109 congregations throughout Mozambique. Their record of faithful service over the past century gives further assurance that “Jehovah knows how to rescue people of godly devotion out of trial.”—2 Peter 2:9.