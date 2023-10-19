The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chuukese

On October 1, 2023, Brother Carlito Dela Cruz, a member of the Micronesia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chuukese. The release was announced to an audience of 83 people during a special meeting in Chuuk, Micronesia. Another 435 connected to the program via videoconference, including those from Chuukese-speaking congregations and groups in Guam and the United States. Immediately following the release, a digital edition was made available for download. The printed edition will be available in January 2024.

Chuukese is spoken primarily on the islands of Chuuk, which are located in the western Pacific Ocean and are part of the Federated States of Micronesia. Jehovah’s Witnesses began translating Bible publications into Chuukese in 1978. Today, about 180 brothers and sisters serve in two Chuukese-speaking congregations on the islands of Chuuk; one congregation on the island of Guam; and one congregation, three groups, and one pregroup in the United States.

Though other Bible translations are available in Chuukese, many do not include God’s name, Jehovah. The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures restores the divine name to its proper place. “I am confident that this Bible translation will help many more Chuukese-speaking people to learn not only Jehovah’s name but also to draw closer to him,” remarked Brother Dela Cruz.

We rejoice at the release of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chuukese, which will assist many more ‘who are rightly disposed for everlasting life’ to learn about Jehovah.—Acts 13:48.