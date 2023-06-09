JUNE 20, 2023
MEXICO
New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nahuatl (Central) and Tarascan
On June 9, 2023, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Nahuatl (Central) and Tarascan languages. These translations were released on the first day of the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention held in each respective language. Below is a summary of these exciting events.
Nahuatl (Central)
Brother Sean Scribner, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the Nahuatl (Central) translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures to an audience of 1,474 people. The Nahuatl (Central) convention was held in the state of Puebla, Mexico. Some 500,000 people in Mexico speak Nahuatl (Central), primarily in seven of the south-central states.
The translators carefully chose expressions that are easy to understand and used in everyday language by Nahuatl (Central) speakers. Additionally, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Nahuatl (Central) includes footnotes that explain key words in several language variants. Most importantly, the divine name, Jehovah, has been properly restored throughout the Scriptures.
Tarascan
Brother Curtis Mills, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the Tarascan translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures at a convention in the Mexican state of Michoacan to an audience of 662. It is estimated that there are over 175,000 people in Mexico and about 60,000 people in the United States who speak Tarascan.
Although there are other Tarascan translations of the Christian Greek Scriptures in circulation, these contain archaic and complicated language. Additionally, they do not always convey Bible teachings accurately. For example, one of these translations renders John 10:30: “I and God the Father are the same.” However, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Tarascan renders this verse: “I and the Father are one,” thereby highlighting that Jehovah and Jesus are unified in purpose and action but are not equal in godship.
We pray that these Bible releases will motivate even more people to learn about and worship Jehovah.—Isaiah 2:3.