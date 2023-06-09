New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nahuatl (Central) and Tarascan

Brother Curtis Mills, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the Tarascan translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures at a convention in the Mexican state of Michoacan to an audience of 662. It is estimated that there are over 175,000 people in Mexico and about 60,000 people in the United States who speak Tarascan.

Although there are other Tarascan translations of the Christian Greek Scriptures in circulation, these contain archaic and complicated language. Additionally, they do not always convey Bible teachings accurately. For example, one of these translations renders John 10:30: “I and God the Father are the same.” However, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Tarascan renders this verse: “I and the Father are one,” thereby highlighting that Jehovah and Jesus are unified in purpose and action but are not equal in godship.

We pray that these Bible releases will motivate even more people to learn about and worship Jehovah.—Isaiah 2:3.