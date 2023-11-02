Hurricane Otis Ravages Mexico’s Southwestern Coast

On October 25, 2023, Hurricane Otis made landfall on Mexico’s southwestern coast near the tourist city of Acapulco, Mexico. This Category 5 storm strengthened faster than any previous hurricane on record in that region of the Pacific Ocean. This resulted in destructive winds of over 265 kilometers per hour (165 mph), torrential rain, and severe flooding. There are reports of widespread damage to roads, buildings, and infrastructure. Thousands remain without electricity. At least 45 people have died.

The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.