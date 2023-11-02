NOVEMBER 2, 2023
MEXICO
Hurricane Otis Ravages Mexico’s Southwestern Coast
On October 25, 2023, Hurricane Otis made landfall on Mexico’s southwestern coast near the tourist city of Acapulco, Mexico. This Category 5 storm strengthened faster than any previous hurricane on record in that region of the Pacific Ocean. This resulted in destructive winds of over 265 kilometers per hour (165 mph), torrential rain, and severe flooding. There are reports of widespread damage to roads, buildings, and infrastructure. Thousands remain without electricity. At least 45 people have died.
The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been killed or injured
Over 10,000 brothers and sisters live in the affected area
1 Assembly Hall in Acapulco sustained heavy damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those in the affected area
4 representatives from the Central America branch visited the area to provide encouragement and support
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to oversee relief efforts
We pray that Jehovah continues to give peace and comfort to our dear brothers and sisters affected by Hurricane Otis.—Philippians 4:6, 7.