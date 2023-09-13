First Four Books of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Low German

On August 25, 2023, Brother Robert Batko, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the first four books of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Low German. The release was included as part of the first day of the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention held in Low German in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico, where 355 people were in attendance. All four Gospels were immediately available in digital and audio formats. In addition, printed copies of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew were distributed. The remaining three Gospels will be available in print when the entire New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Low German is released. This variant of Low German is spoken throughout the Americas, with a large Low German-speaking population in Mexico.

The Low German remote translation office in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico

The benefits of this new translation have already been observed. “The Bible we currently use does not use quotation marks, so it is very difficult to follow who is speaking and to whom,” commented one brother. “This translation is so much easier to understand.”

We rejoice with our Low German-speaking brothers and sisters and are confident that this translation will allow many new ones to “come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.