First Four Books of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nahuatl (Huasteca)

On July 7, 2023, Brother Juan Angel Hernandez, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the first four books of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Nahuatl (Huasteca). The release was announced during the first day of the Nahuatl (Huasteca)-language “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention in Hidalgo, Mexico. Conventions held in Mexico State and Nuevo León, Mexico, were connected to the release talk via live stream. In total, 2,401 people were in attendance. The release was made available in both digital and audio formats immediately following the talk.

While other Bible translations are available in Nahuatl (Huasteca), they do not contain Jehovah’s name. Additionally, the language used is often difficult to understand. One translator remarked: “Using other Bible translations was like looking into a foggy mirror. With this new translation, that mirror is crystal clear. Now, instead of simply trying to understand the text, readers can give more time to meditating on the meaning of God’s Word. What a gift from Jehovah!”

We are confident that this new translation of the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John will help many Nahuatl (Huasteca) speakers to ‘know Jehovah, the only true God, and the one whom he sent, Jesus Christ.’—John 17:3.