Deadly Flooding Inundates Central Mexico

From October 6 to 9, 2025, the remnants of two tropical storms produced heavy rains across several states in central Mexico. This intense rainfall led to widespread flooding and landslides throughout the region. For example, in the state of Veracruz, the Cazones River overflowed its banks, covering some parts of the nearby city of Poza Rica in more than 3.5 meters (11.5 ft) of water. As a result, thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses across several states were heavily damaged or destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of residents are without electricity, cell phone service, and other basic utilities. The authorities report that some 75 individuals are still missing, and at least 66 were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, a 65-year-old sister was killed in the flooding

16 publishers are still missing

531 publishers were displaced

4 homes were destroyed

100 homes sustained major damage

146 homes sustained minor damage

1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

5 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those impacted by the flooding

A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

Deeply saddened by the death of our sister and many others, we eagerly look forward to the fulfillment of God’s promise that all mankind will soon “dwell in security and be undisturbed by the dread of calamity.”—Proverbs 1:33.