Malawi Branch Holds Dedication Program for Bible Educational Center and 15 Assembly Halls

On June 13, 2026, Brother Gage Fleegle, a member of the Governing Body, dedicated 16 theocratic facilities throughout Malawi. This special program was held in Lilongwe, Malawi, with 2,032 brothers and sisters from 26 lands in attendance. These newly dedicated facilities will play a significant role in supporting the Bible education and activity of the nearly 127,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses currently serving in Malawi.

The next day, June 14, a special program was held for the entire branch territory. This encouraging meeting featured Scriptural talks and reports on Kingdom activity in Malawi. Along with 2,353 in-person attendees at the Lilongwe Assembly Hall, an additional 113,826 brothers, sisters, and interested ones from across Malawi tied in to the program via videoconference.

The newly dedicated Bible educational center in Lilongwe, which includes residential and classroom facilities

Bible Educational Center in Lilongwe. As the number of Kingdom proclaimers steadily increases in Malawi, many are eager to receive additional training and become more effective teachers of God’s Word. This new educational center, located next to the branch office in Lilongwe, will aid in meeting this need. It can accommodate up to eight classes of the School for Kingdom Evangelizers and two classes of the School for Circuit Overseers and Their Wives each year. The facility features 34 residence rooms for staff and students, two classrooms, offices, and a dining room.

A map with the locations of all the newly dedicated Assembly Halls in Malawi

Simplified Assembly Halls. For years, our brothers and sisters in Malawi often attended circuit assemblies and regional conventions outdoors under hot and dusty conditions. These circumstances made it difficult to focus on and fully benefit from the program. Now, with the assistance of the Simplified Assembly Hall arrangement, tens of thousands of our brothers and sisters, along with many interested ones, will be able to enjoy Bible education and warm Christian association in these 15 dignified and comfortable Assembly Halls throughout Malawi.

As a worldwide spiritual family, we rejoice along with our brothers and sisters in Malawi at the dedication of these new theocratic facilities. Our prayer is that they aid many more to grow in their knowledge of and love for our Grand Instructor, Jehovah God.—Isaiah 30:20.

Below is a photo gallery featuring all 15 Assembly Halls that were dedicated in June 2026.