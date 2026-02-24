Tropical Cyclone Gezani Brings Widespread Devastation to Eastern Madagascar

On February 10, 2026, Tropical Cyclone Gezani made landfall on Madagascar’s eastern coast, bringing destructive winds and heavy rainfall. Gezani was the second and most destructive cyclone to strike the country this year. In some areas, wind speeds exceeded 250 kilometers per hour (155 mph), and as much as 4 centimeters (1.6 in.) of rain fell per hour. Tens of thousands of homes, schools, and businesses were destroyed. Many residents are without electricity or clean water. Officials report that hundreds were injured and at least 59 people were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

149 homes were destroyed

142 homes sustained major damage

1 Assembly Hall sustained minor damage

1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Several members of the Branch Committee, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual comfort and support as well as practical assistance to those impacted

5 Disaster Relief Committees have been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

Despite these challenging circumstances, our brothers and sisters in Madagascar remain fully confident that Jehovah will continue to strengthen and support them.—1 Peter 5:10.