The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew Released in Three Languages in Madagascar

The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Vezo was released by Brother Christopher Thomas, a member of the Branch Committee, during a special program held at a Kingdom Hall in the city of Toliara. Some 1,290 brothers and sisters attended in person, and 305 tied in via videoconference. In total, 706 brothers and sisters serve in 20 Vezo-speaking congregations and groups.

Though the programs were held in different locations, our brothers and sisters all made similar expressions of appreciation when they received such a clear, accurate, and easy-to-read translation of the book of Matthew in their own language.

We thank Jehovah that our Tandroy-, Tankarana-, and Vezo-speaking brothers and sisters in Madagascar have received this new Bible translation that will help them to praise God and satisfy their spiritual need.—Matthew 5:3.