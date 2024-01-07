JANUARY 19, 2024
MADAGASCAR
The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew Released in Three Languages in Madagascar
On January 7, 2024, The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew was released in the Tandroy, Tankarana, and Vezo languages. A special program was held in the region of Madagascar where each language is commonly spoken. Those in attendance received printed copies of the new release. The releases were also made available for download in digital format.
Tandroy
Brother Paul Rahajanirina, a member of the Madagascar Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Tandroy to an audience of 442 gathered at a Kingdom Hall in the city of Ambovombe. Additionally, 681 tied in to the program via videoconference. Currently, 662 brothers and sisters serve in 25 Tandroy-speaking congregations and groups throughout Madagascar.
Tankarana
Brother Rolland Rafalibera, a member of the Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Tankarana. This release was announced during a special program held at an Assembly Hall in the city of Antsiranana. A total of 904 brothers and sisters attended in person, with another 1,218 tying in to the program via videoconference. Over 1,000 brothers and sisters serve in 28 Tankarana-speaking congregations and groups in Madagascar.
Vezo
The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Vezo was released by Brother Christopher Thomas, a member of the Branch Committee, during a special program held at a Kingdom Hall in the city of Toliara. Some 1,290 brothers and sisters attended in person, and 305 tied in via videoconference. In total, 706 brothers and sisters serve in 20 Vezo-speaking congregations and groups.
Though the programs were held in different locations, our brothers and sisters all made similar expressions of appreciation when they received such a clear, accurate, and easy-to-read translation of the book of Matthew in their own language.
We thank Jehovah that our Tandroy-, Tankarana-, and Vezo-speaking brothers and sisters in Madagascar have received this new Bible translation that will help them to praise God and satisfy their spiritual need.—Matthew 5:3.