Jehovah’s Witnesses Mark a Century Since First Branch Office Opened in Latvia

July 2026 marks an important milestone for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Latvia. One hundred years ago, in July 1926, our brothers established the first branch office in Riga. This significant development further aided the Witnesses in conducting the preaching work in an organized way in that land. As a result, many more individuals came to learn about Jehovah and his Word, the Bible.

Brother Rees Taylor, who set up the first branch office in Latvia in 1926

Among the first Latvians to learn the truth was Brother Ans Insberg. He first heard the Bible’s message of hope while visiting the United States and was baptized there in 1916. Soon after, he returned to Latvia and began sharing the good news with others. Ten years later, in 1926, a brother from Britain named Rees Taylor was assigned to set up a small branch office in the capital city of Riga. Brother Taylor immediately arranged for a series of Bible-based lectures to be held in Riga, Liepaja, and Jelgava. A total of 975 people attended these discourses. Despite facing opposition from local religious leaders, the number of publishers in Latvia began to increase.

In March 1933, Jehovah’s Witnesses gained official legal recognition in Latvia. At the time, there were some 50 Witnesses serving in the country. Although our brothers did not receive permission to import Bible-based literature into Latvia, official recognition by the State allowed them to begin translating and printing some of our publications inside the country. This ensured that spiritual food continued to be freely available throughout Latvia during those early years.

In the Soviet era, our brothers in Latvia relied on handwritten copies of The Watchtower, such as this one from the 1970’s

However, many decades of trials lay ahead. About a year after obtaining legal recognition, martial law was declared in Latvia. Opposers used this as an opportunity to restrict our activities. During the years of the Second World War, our brothers in Latvia lost all contact with world headquarters. Despite this, they continued to serve faithfully and found comfort in God’s Word. Later, during the Soviet era, the government placed heavy restrictions on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Raids and arrests by the State security services were common. In 1951, at least 44 men, women, and children were deported from Latvia to Siberia as part of Operation North. Despite such severe opposition, our brothers and sisters who remained in Latvia faithfully, though cautiously, continued their Bible education work. At considerable personal risk, many helped translate, copy, and distribute Bible-based literature so that others could continue to benefit from spiritual food.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, our brothers could once again meet and preach freely. Today, there are 2,104 brothers and sisters serving in 29 congregations throughout Latvia. Additionally, a remote translation office in Riga cares for the work of translating Bible-based materials into Latgalian, Latvian, and Latvian Sign Language.

Left: Publications in Latgalian, Latvian, and Latvian Sign Language. Right: The remote translation office in Riga

The history of our brothers and sisters in Latvia over the past 100 years offers clear evidence that nothing can prevent the good news from being preached throughout the entire inhabited earth. We thank Jehovah for directing this most important work and remain resolved to keep on “declaring the good news of the Kingdom.”—Acts 8:12.