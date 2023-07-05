Favorable Court Decision Reinforces Freedom of Worship for Schoolchildren in Kenya

On May 12, 2023, Kenya’s Court of Appeal issued a significant ruling that upholds religious freedom for schoolchildren in that country. Despite the law in Kenya stating that no one can be compelled to engage in any activity contrary to their religious beliefs, since 2015 a total of 41 children of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been expelled or suspended from school for refusing to participate in interfaith activities.

The Court of Appeal’s favorable ruling involves an incident that took place in 2017. Nine Witness students respectfully refused to participate in interfaith sessions at school. Their refusal eventually led to a court case. In 2019, a lower court ruled that the school had not violated the Witness children’s fundamental rights by compelling them to participate. However, on May 12, 2023, Kenya’s Court of Appeal found that this “constituted a violation of [a student’s] right to education and right to dignity.” It further noted that rules requiring Jehovah’s Witnesses to attend religious activities were “discriminatory, unconstitutional, and invalid.” One judge who participated in the case wrote: “This Court’s judgment is intended to give future guidance to schools on the religious rights of students.”

This ruling further reinforces a directive issued in March 2022 by the Kenya Ministry of Education that admonished school officials to uphold the religious rights of all students. It also adds Kenya to a growing list of African countries, including Malawi and Rwanda, that have issued similar rulings to protect the fundamental rights of Witness students.

Our courageous young ones in Kenya and throughout the world can be confident that Jehovah is proud of them as they take a firm stand for pure worship!—Proverbs 29:25.