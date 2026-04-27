United Nations Human Rights Committee Issues Favorable Decision in Support of Teymur Akhmedov

In September 2025, the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR) published a significant decision in the case of Brother Teymur Akhmedov. The Committee found that authorities in Kazakhstan unjustly arrested and imprisoned him in 2017 simply for peacefully practicing his faith.

Teymur holding up his presidential pardon in 2018

In January 2017, officials in Kazakhstan arrested Teymur for discussing the Bible with others and charged him with “inciting religious discord.” Less than four months later, in May 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. While in prison in early 2018, doctors diagnosed him with a form of colon cancer. In urgent need of lifesaving treatment, Teymur applied for a pardon. Thankfully, in April 2018, the president of Kazakhstan pardoned Teymur, allowing him to receive much-needed medical care. Teymur’s arbitrary arrest and imprisonment drew the attention of several international organizations, including the CCPR.

In its decision, the CCPR concluded that the State violated Teymur’s fundamental rights by arresting, detaining, and convicting him for engaging in peaceful religious discussions. It determined that he was “punished merely for sharing his religious views and expressing his personal opinion.” The CCPR called on the government of Kazakhstan to reconsider Teymur’s verdict, enact measures to prevent similar violations in the future, and compensate him, including reimbursement of his legal costs. After the decision was made public, 69-year-old Teymur commented: “I am grateful that the CCPR evaluated my case impartially. This decision upholds freedom of conscience in Kazakhstan and affirms that Jehovah’s Witnesses are peaceful and law-abiding people.”

We are grateful to the CCPR for recognizing Teymur’s fundamental right to peacefully practice his faith. We remain hopeful that this decision sets a precedent for religious freedom in Kazakhstan and prompts the government to act in harmony with its international obligations to uphold freedom of conscience.