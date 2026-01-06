Japanese Brothers and Sisters Support Sign-Language Preaching Campaign During 2025 Deaflympics

From November 15 to 26, 2025, Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a special preaching campaign during the Deaflympics, held this year in Tokyo, Japan. This international, multisport event for deaf athletes drew nearly 3,000 participants from 79 countries along with an estimated 280,000 spectators. Nearly 700 brothers and sisters who are able to communicate in sign language traveled from across Japan to support hundreds of local publishers in the campaign.

Throughout Tokyo, the Witnesses set up literature display carts that featured signs highlighting our free Bible study course, which is available in multiple sign languages. The brothers and sisters also took the initiative to start conversations with deaf individuals on public transportation, in restaurants, and at popular tourist attractions all over Tokyo.

A sister converses with a deaf athlete in sign language. Inset: A video in Japanese Sign Language is played on an electronic device

On one occasion, a deaf woman approached a cart after noticing a sign that read “You can study the Bible in sign language.” She was excited when our sister began signing to her, and they had a friendly conversation. Since the woman was in a hurry, they exchanged contact information. Later that day, the woman texted our sister, saying, “I am so glad we met.” They continued conversing via text and made arrangements to meet again.

At another location, a visiting athlete approached the cart. After learning he was from Greece, the two publishers showed him the video Why Study the Bible? in Greek Sign Language, which he watched intently. Afterward, they helped him complete an online request for a Bible study so that he could be contacted by the congregation near his home in Greece.

We rejoice to see Jehovah blessing our brothers and sisters in Japan and around the globe who are sharing the good news with many different language groups.—Psalm 96:2.