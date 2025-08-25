Deadly Flooding and Landslides in Southern Japan

Beginning August 8, 2025, record-breaking rains pummeled the island of Kyushu in southern Japan over four consecutive days. In one city, some 37 centimeters (15 in.) of rain fell in just six hours. Along with flooding, several areas experienced landslides that wiped out homes, roadways, and farmland. The dangerous conditions prompted officials to issue an evacuation order that affected several million residents. At least eight people were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Sadly, a 71-year-old sister and her husband were killed

1 publisher was injured

22 publishers were displaced

13 homes sustained major damage

87 homes sustained minor damage

1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those impacted

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that resulted from this disaster. However, we remain confident that Jehovah will continue to supply “endurance and comfort” to all those affected by these powerful storms.—Romans 15:5.