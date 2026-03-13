Thousands Hear Good News at 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy

From February 6 to 22, 2026, nearly 3,000 athletes from 93 countries gathered in Italy for the XXV Olympic Winter Games. In addition, an estimated one million visitors from around the world attended as spectators. Jehovah’s Witnesses set up literature display carts in 78 locations throughout northern Italy. Particular attention was given to Cortina and Milan, the host cities, as well as to Verona, where the closing ceremony was held. Over 6,800 brothers and sisters participated, conversing with thousands of people—many of whom requested more information about our Bible study program.

Witnesses speaking with a man outside the Rogoredo train station in Milan, where Olympic-themed artwork is on display

On one occasion, a Russian-speaking woman approached our brothers at a cart in Milan after seeing a copy of The Watchtower entitled “Breaking the Cycle of Hatred” in her language. She expressed how saddened she was by the wars taking place. After reading Psalm 37:10, 11, the brothers explained God’s promise of unending peace. Deeply touched, the woman immediately asked if there was a place where she could learn more. The brothers helped her to locate a Kingdom Hall nearby where she could attend meetings in Russian. Arrangements were also made for her to begin a Bible study.

In Verona, a woman walking by the carts noticed a poster in Portuguese. Curious, she went to jw.org to see if there was a congregation meeting in her language. She was delighted to find a meeting scheduled for that evening. After attending the meeting, she gladly provided her contact information so that she could continue learning more.

The zealous efforts of our brothers and sisters in Italy have brought praise to Jehovah and have helped many more come to know him as the God who promises “a future and a hope.”—Jeremiah 29:11.