First Assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Italy Held 100 Years Ago

April 23 to 26, 2025, marks the 100th anniversary of the first assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses held in Italy. To avoid drawing the attention of the authorities, the program was held under the guise of a wedding. The assembly was attended by over 60 brothers and sisters from Italy and Switzerland, and at least 10 persons were baptized.

The then ruling government in Italy closely monitored the activities of our brothers because of their neutral stand. It was impossible to obtain permits to hold an assembly, and a large gathering would draw unwanted attention. After Brother Remigio Cuminetti announced his engagement to Sister Albina Protti, the brothers taking the lead realized the wedding would provide an opportunity to hold an assembly without raising suspicion. They rented a large room at the Corona Grossa Hotel in the town of Pinerolo and turned the wedding into a three-day event.

Remigio and Albina Cuminetti on their wedding day

In a letter to Brother Joseph F. Rutherford, Remigio described the program’s impact on all who were there: “Unanimously, they wished to renew their vow to be ever more faithful to Jehovah, to the Lord Jesus Christ, and to the truth.” Recalling the assembly, Sister Adele Brun, the fleshly sister of the bride, described how those days were “full of blessings, rejoicing, and happiness.” She added: “Everything was well organized . . . We were all happy and willing to lend a hand. It was a great witness.”

Over 20 years passed before Jehovah’s Witnesses were able to hold another assembly in Italy, which took place in 1947. “Since that 1925 assembly,” said Brother Roberto Franceschetti, a member of the Italy Branch Committee, “the growth has been remarkable. In 2024, some 247,000 people attended the 70 ‘Declare the Good News!’ Regional Conventions held throughout Italy. These programs were held in 15 languages, and 1,905 individuals were baptized. We are extremely grateful to Jehovah for this increase.”

Photos from 3 of the 70 regional conventions held in Italy during 2024 with a combined attendance of over 247,000, highlighting the increase since 1925

We are thankful for the determination and the zeal for pure worship shown by our brothers and sisters, both then and now. And we delight to carry on the work of declaring Jehovah’s praise from “generation to generation.”—Psalm 79:13.