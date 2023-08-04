Extreme Weather Strikes Northern Italy and Island of Sicily

Between July 22 and 26, 2023, two separate weather events struck Italy. In northern Italy, intense storms brought winds of over 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) as well as damaging hailstones some 19 centimeters (7 in.) in diameter. Simultaneously, over 330 wildfires ravaged large parts of the island of Sicily. Record temperatures of 47 degrees Celsius (117°F) in the region caused the fires to spread rapidly. As a result, many buildings were destroyed and hundreds of people were left without electricity. Several thousand people have been evacuated. Five people have been killed.