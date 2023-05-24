MAY 24, 2023
ITALY
Disastrous Flooding in Northern Italy
Heavy rains have caused flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy. Starting on May 15, 2023, the region received about 50 centimeters (20 in.) of rain in less than two days. At least 35 cities and 48 villages have been affected. There are 14 confirmed deaths. Thousands have been evacuated from their homes.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were injured or killed
342 publishers and their family members were evacuated
167 homes were flooded. Of those, 72 sustained major damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing much-needed spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the disaster
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to oversee relief efforts
We look forward to the time when no one will live in fear of natural disasters because “the tent of God [will be] with mankind.”—Revelation 21:3, 4.