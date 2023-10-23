Armed Conflict Continues in Israel and the Gaza Strip

Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the conflict

A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to oversee relief efforts

A brother and his wife, along with two other sisters, shelter in a safe location while gaining comfort and strength from God’s Word

Our brothers in the affected areas are striving to maintain their spiritual routine by continuing to meet together via videoconference. One circuit overseer notes: “While the uncertainty of the situation from day to day is challenging, it is encouraging to witness the outstanding faith and unselfish love of our dear brothers and sisters for one another.”

We look forward to the fulfillment of the Bible’s promise that soon there will be “an end to wars throughout the earth.”—Psalm 46:9.