Catastrophic Flooding Strikes Island of Sumatra

From November 21 to 23, 2025, extreme rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Senyar caused widespread flooding across northern and western Sumatra, Indonesia. The Parlampungan River overflowed, submerging some villages in the Mandailing Natal Regency under as much as two meters (6 ft 6 in.) of water. The flooding also produced destructive landslides that buried homes and destroyed bridges and roadways. Many isolated areas remain without electricity, telephone service, and other basic utilities. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated. Officials report that some 460 people are still missing and 604 were killed.

The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

415 publishers were displaced

1 home was destroyed

3 homes sustained minor damage

2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Branch Committee members, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual comfort and support as well as practical assistance to those impacted

3 Disaster Relief Committees are coordinating relief efforts in the affected area

We are saddened to hear about this deadly and destructive flooding in Indonesia. During this challenging time, we are completely confident that Jehovah is proving to be a ‘helper and rescuer’ to our brothers and sisters in Sumatra.—Psalm 70:5.